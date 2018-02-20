Why Sauber-Alfa Romeo is already on another level

With greater Ferrari support, one of the Italian marque's prodigies in its driver line-up and the return of the Alfa Romeo name in a 'technical' support capacity, Sauber has high hopes for 2018 - and they look justified.

Sauber has put itself on a completely different level for the 2018 season. Its close association with Ferrari and bringing the Alfa Romeo name back to Formula 1 can only be a positive.

I was involved with the early Alfa Romeo/Brabham engine project in the 1980s and was only talking with Gordon Murray about those years the other day. There are many memories from that time, not necessarily all good.