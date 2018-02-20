Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Analysis

Why Sauber-Alfa Romeo is already on another level

40,241 views
1,057 shares
Why Sauber-Alfa Romeo is already on another level
Get alerts
By: Gary Anderson, F1 technical expert
20/02/2018 02:34

With greater Ferrari support, one of the Italian marque's prodigies in its driver line-up and the return of the Alfa Romeo name in a 'technical' support capacity, Sauber has high hopes for 2018 - and they look justified.

Sauber has put itself on a completely different level for the 2018 season. Its close association with Ferrari and bringing the Alfa Romeo name back to Formula 1 can only be a positive.

I was involved with the early Alfa Romeo/Brabham engine project in the 1980s and was only talking with Gordon Murray about those years the other day. There are many memories from that time, not necessarily all good.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Teams Sauber
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
1,057 shares

Prime content

How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call News Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call

McLaren F1 stars' final Honda hurrah News Prime
Formula 1

McLaren F1 stars' final Honda hurrah

How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge News Prime
Formula 1

How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge

Was F1 surviving on 'a wing and a prayer'? News Prime
Formula 1

Was F1 surviving on 'a wing and a prayer'?

The 271 seconds that should worry Mercedes' rivals News Prime
Formula 1

The 271 seconds that should worry Mercedes' rivals

Ranking the teams after F1 pre-season testing News Prime
Formula 1

Ranking the teams after F1 pre-season testing

To the Formula 1 main page