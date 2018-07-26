Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Hungarian GPFormula 1Hungarian GPMore events

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Analysis

Why Ricciardo should put his faith in Honda

0 shares
Why Ricciardo should put his faith in Honda
Get alerts
26/07/2018 10:17

With alternative options either drying up or not up to par, Daniel Ricciardo could do a lot worse than throwing his weight behind the unproven but clearly improving Honda project.

So Daniel Ricciardo, what do you do now? Your contract with Red Bull comes to an end this year and your team are not only widely understood to be more in love with your team-mate Max Verstappen than they are with you, but they have also just signed an engine deal with Honda.

In the light of Honda's never-ending troubles since they made their Formula 1 return in 2015, that - at first glance - perhaps doesn't seem an appealing prospect, compared with potential openings at both Mercedes and Ferrari. But hold on: this is not 2017 when Honda seemed entirely incapable of getting to grips with the challenge of making a hybrid-era F1 power unit.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo
Teams Red Bull Racing
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

Is Hamilton really worth £40million? News Prime
Formula 1

Is Hamilton really worth £40million?

Why F1's 18-inch tyre conundrum is not straightforward News Prime
Formula 1

Why F1's 18-inch tyre conundrum is not straightforward

The rule change F1 should rush for 2019 News Prime
Formula 1

The rule change F1 should rush for 2019

How a 16-year-old wound still haunts Ferrari News Prime
Formula 1

How a 16-year-old wound still haunts Ferrari

German Grand Prix driver ratings News Prime
Formula 1

German Grand Prix driver ratings

To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Hungarian GPFormula 1Hungarian GPMore events