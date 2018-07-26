Why Ricciardo should put his faith in Honda

With alternative options either drying up or not up to par, Daniel Ricciardo could do a lot worse than throwing his weight behind the unproven but clearly improving Honda project.

So Daniel Ricciardo, what do you do now? Your contract with Red Bull comes to an end this year and your team are not only widely understood to be more in love with your team-mate Max Verstappen than they are with you, but they have also just signed an engine deal with Honda.

In the light of Honda's never-ending troubles since they made their Formula 1 return in 2015, that - at first glance - perhaps doesn't seem an appealing prospect, compared with potential openings at both Mercedes and Ferrari. But hold on: this is not 2017 when Honda seemed entirely incapable of getting to grips with the challenge of making a hybrid-era F1 power unit.