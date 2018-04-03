Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Analysis

Why Ricciardo’s F1 career hinges on 2018

0 shares
Why Ricciardo’s F1 career hinges on 2018
Get alerts
03/04/2018 11:13

Daniel Ricciardo has a huge year ahead of him at Red Bull: he has to beat Max Verstappen while trying to work out what to do with his future. Andrew Benson checks out his options for 2019.

Daniel Ricciardo is starting a year that will define the rest of his life in Formula 1.

And it could be the most season important of his life, as the Australian seeks not only to fend off the growing challenge of Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen, but do so while making the first big career choice he has ever faced.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo
Teams Red Bull Racing
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

McLaren's podium quest needs divine intervention News Prime
Formula 1

McLaren's podium quest needs divine intervention

Why Mercedes and Ferrari are allies in F1's new war News Prime
Formula 1

Why Mercedes and Ferrari are allies in F1's new war

Raikkonen answers your questions News Prime
Formula 1

Raikkonen answers your questions

The inside story of Alonso's Toyota mission News Prime
WEC

The inside story of Alonso's Toyota mission

The vicious cycle protecting Mercedes and Ferrari News Prime
Formula 1

The vicious cycle protecting Mercedes and Ferrari

To the Formula 1 main page