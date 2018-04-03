Why Ricciardo’s F1 career hinges on 2018

Daniel Ricciardo has a huge year ahead of him at Red Bull: he has to beat Max Verstappen while trying to work out what to do with his future. Andrew Benson checks out his options for 2019.

Daniel Ricciardo is starting a year that will define the rest of his life in Formula 1.

And it could be the most season important of his life, as the Australian seeks not only to fend off the growing challenge of Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen, but do so while making the first big career choice he has ever faced.