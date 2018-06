Red Bull's decision to ditch Renault engines for Honda power in Formula 1 in 2019 is a gamble, but is it one worth taking?

In reaction to the news, F1 journalists Scott Mitchell and Ben Anderson join Glenn Freeman to discuss the thinking behind the decision.

They also give their verdicts on if Red Bull made the right call, and what will be expected of the new partnership when the lights go out at the start of the 2019 season.