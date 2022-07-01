Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations
Previous / Mercedes reveals extent of F1 upgrades for British GP Next / F1 British Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 / British GP News

Why Red Bull has added a shelf to its F1 engine cover

Red Bull's Formula 1 upgrade push has continued at the British Grand Prix with an intriguing introduction of what looks like a 'shelf' along its engine cover.

By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
Why Red Bull has added a shelf to its F1 engine cover
Listen to this article

The team has made a significant change to the shape of the bodywork where the sidepods and engine cover meet.

This has created distinctive channels for which the airflow will follow, both over the sidepod and from over the shoulder of the halo.

Interestingly, if we compare it to Red Bull's sister squad AlphaTauri, it's somewhat of a kindred spirit with the AT03 which has sported this 'shelf' approach since the beginning of the season.

AlphaTauri AT03 rear detail

AlphaTauri AT03 rear detail

Photo by: Uncredited

And, just like AlphaTauri, it has resulted in a change to the position of the upper cooling louvre panel, in order that it isolates the heat being rejected from the panel from the airflow passing over the sidepod.

In creating this 'shelf', the team has been able to isolate the airflow's passage over the upper surface of the sidepod.

Plus with the engine cover outlet both being raised and flattened, it provides a much more pronounced undercut into the coke bottle region to enhance performance of the floor and beam wing.

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 detail

Photo by: Uncredited

Red Bull also continues to optimise its floor package, with revisions made to the strakes and floor edge as the team are on the lookout for small but meaningful ways to improve flow conditions that add up to a net gain across the board.

This is why you'll see the teams utilise panel sections on the floor this season, in order that they have the agility to make these changes, without needing to re-manufacture the entire structure.

Read Also:

Changes are also afoot with the RB18's front brake assembly, as the team has revised the design of the caliper in order that it's not unduly affected by temperature spikes from other components within its close proximity.

This falls in line with the team's recent addition of a surface treatment on the caliper and brake disc shroud to help manage temperature exchange, with the new coated version on the left, below, and the untreated version on the right.

Red Bull Racing RB18 caliper detail
Red Bull Racing RB18 caliper detail
shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes reveals extent of F1 upgrades for British GP
Previous article

Mercedes reveals extent of F1 upgrades for British GP
Next article

F1 British Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

F1 British Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
More from
Matthew Somerfield
Revealed: Drag-beating parts that F1 teams brought to Baku Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Revealed: Drag-beating parts that F1 teams brought to Baku

Mercedes' Spanish GP F1 upgrades spotted Spanish GP
Formula 1

Mercedes' Spanish GP F1 upgrades spotted

Tech breakdown: Under the skin of the new Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

Tech breakdown: Under the skin of the new Mercedes

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Horner: F1 risks "dangerous avenue" with FIA porpoising clampdown
Formula 1

Horner: F1 risks "dangerous avenue" with FIA porpoising clampdown

Verstappen: No hard feelings over Hamilton Copse F1 crash one year later British GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: No hard feelings over Hamilton Copse F1 crash one year later

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return British GP Prime
Formula 1

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Latest news

Sainz surprised by British GP pole as lap was "nothing special"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz surprised by British GP pole as lap was "nothing special"

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes British GP pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Sainz takes British GP pole

British GP: Sainz beats Verstappen to secure first F1 pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

British GP: Sainz beats Verstappen to secure first F1 pole

Mercedes would have broken FIA F1 porpoising limit in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes would have broken FIA F1 porpoising limit in Baku

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Prime

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
7 h
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Prime

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue.

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Prime

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger .

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2022
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.