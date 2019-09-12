Why Red Bull had a better F1 car than Brawn in 2009
Sep 12, 2019, 2:21 PM
The 2009 Formula 1 season was defined by the fairytale success of Brawn GP, which rose from the ashes of Honda to take a shock double world championship success.
But with a lack of development the car struggled to keep up as the season went on.
Giorgio Piola and Jake Boxall-Legge take a look at the RB5, and explain why it was a better car than the Brawn BGP 001, even if it didn't manage to beat it to the title
