Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / FIA plans to further tweak F1 rear flexi-wing tests despite all-clear
Formula 1 / Barcelona Februar Testing News

Why Pirelli’s emergency F1 fixed supply rule looks set to stay

By:

Formula 1 tyre supplier Pirelli is sceptical that teams will go back to having a free choice of compounds for each race weekend, with the supply choices to be fixed again for 2022.

Why Pirelli’s emergency F1 fixed supply rule looks set to stay

Since the start of 2016, in a bid to add variability to each grand prix, teams were able to choose how aggressive they wanted to be with their tyre selection for grand prix events.

While they were limited as to the total number of tyre sets they had available, teams were able to vary the spread of compounds within that – either opting for softer or harder rubber depending on their strategy choices for each individual track.

But, as part of the emergency cost-saving measures introduced in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, that free choice was stopped and instead Pirelli handed out the same compound selection to each team.

That rule stayed the same last year and will also now carry over in to 2022, when Pirelli will introduce its new 18-inch tyres for the first time.

While the possibility of opening up the compound choices remains something Pirelli is happy to consider in the future, it seems that teams are actually not especially eager for it to happen.

Speaking at a Pirelli pre-season launch in Monaco on Tuesday, the Italian tyre manufacturer’s head of F1 and car racing Mario Isola explained why he thinks the days of free choice may be over.

“We had to find this solution for the pandemic to be quicker in reaction,” explained Isola about the current fixed supply stance.

“But then the teams came back to us saying, actually the system is quite good. We want to keep it for the future. So it was not our decision at the end to continue with this fixed allocation.”

Pirelli tyre on the car George Russell, Mercedes W10 Mule

Pirelli tyre on the car George Russell, Mercedes W10 Mule

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Isola explained that the teams felt much more comfortable being told what tyres were being picked for them, than having to devote resources to working out the best option themselves.

“They told us that if they have a fixed allocation, and it is the same for everybody, so there is no advantage for one or the other, they can start planning on this fixed allocation instead of spending time and resources and people to think about one set more of medium, or one set less of soft. They have that allocation [fixed now], and they have to work around this.

“So in 2020, they said we want to continue for 2021. In 2021, with the new product for 2022, nobody was confident in deciding on the compounds and breakdown and so they want to continue [for now].

“I don't know if in 2023 they want to change but for the moment, this is the answer.”

Pirelli’s new 18-inch tyres will get their first proper run on 2022 F1 cars at the first pre-season test at Barcelona in Spain next month.

Isola was confident already, however, that the new rubber should allow drivers to push harder than they were able to on the previous generation of tyres.

Reflecting on what was learned from the post-season Abu Dhabi test, Isola said: “There is less overheating. Drivers had the possibility to push more, and that was important in Abu Dhabi, because in Abu Dhabi, we had also some traffic.

“That is something we cannot simulate during our tyre development tests, where we have only one car that is running on track, or two cars maximum.

“This improvement in reducing the overheating, this improvement with degradation, it means less degradation.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

FIA plans to further tweak F1 rear flexi-wing tests despite all-clear
Previous article

FIA plans to further tweak F1 rear flexi-wing tests despite all-clear
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
FIA plans to further tweak F1 rear flexi-wing tests despite all-clear
Formula 1

FIA plans to further tweak F1 rear flexi-wing tests despite all-clear

Mercedes announces launch date of 2022 F1 car
Formula 1

Mercedes announces launch date of 2022 F1 car

How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders Prime
Formula 1

How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders

Latest news

Why Pirelli’s emergency F1 fixed supply rule looks set to stay
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Pirelli’s emergency F1 fixed supply rule looks set to stay

FIA plans to further tweak F1 rear flexi-wing tests despite all-clear
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA plans to further tweak F1 rear flexi-wing tests despite all-clear

Ferrari could tweak its F1 2022 colours after launch
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari could tweak its F1 2022 colours after launch

Mercedes announces launch date of 2022 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes announces launch date of 2022 F1 car

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push Prime

The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push

As the driver of Formula 1’s medical car, Alan van der Merwe’s job is to wait – and hope his skills aren’t needed. James Newbold hears from F1’s lesser-known stalwart.

Formula 1
Jan 15, 2022
When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push Prime

When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push

There was an ace up the sleeve during the 1983 F1 title-winning season of Nelson Piquet and Brabham. It made a frontrunning car invincible for the last three races to see off Renault's Alain Prost and secure the combination's second world title in three years

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2022
How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner Prime

How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner

Brabham’s first world championship race-winning car was held back by unreliable Climax engines – or so its creators believed, as STUART CODLING explains

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2022
The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season Prime

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season

Lando Norris came of age as a grand prix driver in 2021. McLaren’s young ace is no longer an apprentice or a quietly capable number two – he’s proved himself a potential winner in the top flight and, as Stuart Codling finds out, he’s ready to stake his claim to greatness…

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2022
How Fangio set the bar for Schumacher and Hamilton in F1 Prime

How Fangio set the bar for Schumacher and Hamilton in F1

Juan Manuel Fangio, peerless on track and charming off it, established the gold standard of grand prix greatness. Nigel Roebuck recalls a remarkable champion.

Formula 1
Jan 8, 2022
How Russell sees his place in the Mercedes-Hamilton F1 superteam Prime

How Russell sees his place in the Mercedes-Hamilton F1 superteam

George Russell joining Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes this year gives it arguably the best line-up in Formula 1 – if it can avoid too many fireworks. After serving his apprenticeship at Williams, Russell is the man that Mercedes team believes can lead it in the post-Hamilton era, but how will he fare against the seven-time champion? Motorsport.com heard from the man himself

Formula 1
Jan 6, 2022
How F1 pulled off its second pandemic season and its 2022 implications Prime

How F1 pulled off its second pandemic season and its 2022 implications

OPINION: The Formula 1 season just gone was the second to be completed under the dreaded shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in many ways it was much more ‘normal’ than 2020. Here’s the story of how the championship’s various organisers delivered a second challenging campaign, which offers a glimpse at what may be different next time around

Formula 1
Jan 5, 2022
The adapt or die mentality that will shape F1's future Prime

The adapt or die mentality that will shape F1's future

As attitudes towards the motor car and what powers it change, Formula 1 must adapt its offering. Mark Gallagher ponders the end of fossil fuels

Formula 1
Jan 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.