Formula 1 United States GP

Why Norris was penalised – and what F1’s Driver Guidelines really say

Norris missed out on a podium finish in the US GP after starting from pole. Here is why the McLaren driver was penalised for his pass for third place over Verstappen

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, wave to the crowd on the drivers' parade
A Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader on the grid for the drivers parade
Gene Haas, Owner and Founder, Haas F1 Team
Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber and Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren F1 Team
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, arrives at the track
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Franco Colapinto, Williams Racing on the drivers parade
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ahead of the drivers parade
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, wave at the crowds
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, embraces a trackside volunteer ahead of the drivers parade
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari and Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari on the drivers parade
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team,
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, climbs into his car
Nara Smith and Lucky Blue Smith for Aston Martin Pirelli hot laps
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, talk in the Paddock
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team and George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team on the drivers parade
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team on the drivers parade
Joe Rogan in McLaren garage
Jenson Button, Sky F1 and Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders visit the Haas F1 Team garage
Chef Gordon Ramsay ahead of an Aston Martin Pirelli Hot Laps experience
Golfer Ian Poulter poses in front of the car of Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, on the grid
Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, on the grid with an engineer
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, on the grid with his engineer
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, removes his helmet
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, on the grid
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team,
Mechanics push Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, to his grid slot
Mechanics push Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, to his grid slot
Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, on the grid
Liam Lawson, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team, on the grid
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, the rest of the field a
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, the remainder of the field at the start
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, the rest of the field on the opening lap
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, runs wide as Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, spins and Franco Colapinto, Williams FW46, Liam Lawson, RB F1 Team VCARB 01 pass
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battle into turn 1
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, as Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, runs off the circuit
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, spins as Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, runs wide
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, spins as Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, avoids him
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, retires from the race in the gravel after a spin
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, is given a ride back to the pits after spinning out and retiring from the race
The safety car Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, the rest of the field
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, the rest of the field on the opening lap
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, battles with Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Liam Lawson, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Alex Albon, Williams FW46, makes a pit stop
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20 after making a pit stop
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, leaves his pit box after a stop
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, makes a pit stop
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, leaves the pits after a stop
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, the rest of the field
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battle into turn 1
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, battles with Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battle into turn 1
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates with his teammates in Parc Ferme
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates with his team in Parc Ferme
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates with his teammates in Parc Ferme
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, celebrates with his teammates in Parc Ferme
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, congratulate each other in Parc Ferme
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, lifts the trophy in celebration
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, lifts his trophy
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, lifts his trophy
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, celebrate on the podium with Champagne
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, sprays Champagne on the podium
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, on the podium
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, cheer with their champagne bottles on the podium
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates on the podium with Champagne
The Champagne and trophy for Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, in the the post race press conference
91

Lando Norris’s penalty for overtaking Max Verstappen off track in the United States Grand Prix has triggered another controversy about Formula 1’s policing of driving standards.

Amid an intense fight between the McLaren driver and his Red Bull rival for third place, the incident between the pair at Turn 12 on lap 52 has divided opinions and once again left fans confused about what is and is not allowed.

Looking at the reasons behind the decision, Norris' punishment was for overtaking Verstappen for third while he was off the track. In official terms, this falls under the remit of leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

This is because, in the judgement of the stewards, Norris had not earned the right to the corner – so going off track was entirely of his own making.

In the official stewards’ statement outlining the reasons for the decision, they say that Norris had not fulfilled certain requirements in the guidelines that stewards use.

The stewards said: “Car 4 [Norris] was overtaking Car 1 [Verstappen] on the outside, but was not level with Car 1 at the apex.

“Therefore, under the Driving Standards Guidelines, Car 4 had lost the “right” to the corner.  Accordingly, as Car 4 left the track and returned in front of Car 1, it is deemed to be a case of leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage.”

And while Verstappen left the track himself in his defensive actions against Norris, the stewards did not think that made what Norris did acceptable.

However, they did conclude that Norris had a justifiable reason to be off circuit, because Verstappen had run wide himself, so that is why he was handed a lesser penalty than normal and was not given a strike for breaching track limits, which would have been his fourth offence and earned him a sanction.

The stewards added: “A five-second penalty is imposed instead of the 10-second penalty recommended in the guidelines because having committed to the overtaking move on the outside the driver of Car 4 had little alternative other than to leave the track because of the proximity of Car 1 which had also left the track.  In view of the above, we determine that this will not count as a track limit “strike” for Car 4.”

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

What the Driving Standards Guidelines say

The explanation of the stewards makes reference to the Driving Standards Guidelines, which is a document that, while not publicly available, has been sent to all competitors.

The guidelines have been pulled together by the FIA, and were created in conjunction with the drivers, to try to create a framework to ensure more consistent stewards’ decisions.

They are specifically aimed at offering a clearer set of rules for drivers, especially when it comes to working out when drivers do and do not have the right to a corner.

The document, a copy of which has been seen by Motorsport.com, outlines the rights that a driver has when it comes to overtaking either inside or outside of a rival.

In the Norris/Verstappen incident, this is classified as an overtake on the outside, which the guidelines state is “a more difficult manoeuvre to accomplish.”

However, it lays out three criteria for the drivers on the outside to earn the right to be given room “including at the exit.”

It states that they must:

  1. Have the front axle AT LEAST ALONGSIDE WITH the front axle of the other car at the apex of the corner and to the exit.
  2. Be driven in a safe and controlled manner throughout the manoeuvre (entry, apex and exit).
  3. Be able to make the corner within the track limits

In the stewards’ verdict, it states that Norris had not fulfilled the very first criteria.

Overhead footage indeed suggests that while Norris had got alongside Verstappen on the run down to Turn 12, by the time they hit the apex – as the Red Bull braked later – he was no longer as far forward as the rules required.

Therefore, there was no requirement for Verstappen to give him room on the exit.

However, what the rules do not take into account is the fact that Verstappen brakes later than Norris to ensure that he was at the apex first, even though that extra speed carried him wide and ultimately off the track.

And it is also not clear whether, if Norris had got ahead on the straight, the situation would better be judged based on Verstappen actually being the car that is overtaking.

For a car overtaking on the inside there are similar requirements. It must:

  1. Have its front axle AT LEAST ALONGSIDE of the mirror of the other car no later than the apex of the corner.
  2. Be driven in a safe and controlled manner throughout the manoeuvre (entry, apex and exit).
  3. Without (deliberately) forcing the other car off the track at the exit. This includes leaving a fair and acceptable width for the car being overtaken from the apex to the exit of the corner.
  4. Be able to make the corner within the track limits.

Based on what happened at Turn 12, Verstappen fulfilled the first point, the second point is subject to debate and he did not fulfil the third or fourth elements.

The room for interpretation

There is one interesting element of the guidelines that it emphasised early on, and that is that there is no way to create a set of rules that are a perfect fit for every incident.

It makes clear that “racing is a dynamic process” and that there are multiple elements that the stewards will take into account when it comes to delivering a final verdict.

It says these include

  1. How did the cars get to the incident? (E.g. late braking, diving in, moving under braking.)
  2. Was the manoeuvre late or “optimistic”?
  3. What could the drivers reasonably see, know, or anticipate?
  4. Do we believe the manoeuvre could be completed on the track?
  5. Was there understeer / oversteer / locking?
  6. Did someone position / handle their car in a way that contributed to the incident?
  7. Did the type of corner contribute to the incident? (e.g. camber, kerbs, curve, apexes)
  8. What were the relative tyres / tyre age / grip?

So, in the end, the final decision of the stewards remains a matter predominantly down to their opinion and their interpretation of what has unfolded on track.

As the Guidelines state quite clearly: “The stewards will consider each incident, with expert advice from our driver steward, and make our best, but final, decision at the time.”

