Why Monaco's "most boring race ever" claims are wrong

After a non-eventful Monaco Grand Prix last weekend, Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton aired their frustrations on the quality of racing at the event. But were they right to adopt such a stance?

The Monaco Grand Prix may not have been an in-your-face thriller, but I don't buy Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton's assessment that it was probably the most "boring" race of all time.

Daniel Ricciardo's jeopardy as he brilliantly battled a car that was more around 160hp down on his pursuers – amid the back story of a 2016 victory that was so cruelly snatched from him – was edge-of-the-seat stuff.