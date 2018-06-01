Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Commentary

Why Monaco's "most boring race ever" claims are wrong

0 shares
Why Monaco's "most boring race ever" claims are wrong
Get alerts
By: Jonathan Noble, Formula 1 Editor
01/06/2018 09:39

After a non-eventful Monaco Grand Prix last weekend, Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton aired their frustrations on the quality of racing at the event. But were they right to adopt such a stance?

The Monaco Grand Prix may not have been an in-your-face thriller, but I don't buy Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton's assessment that it was probably the most "boring" race of all time.

Daniel Ricciardo's jeopardy as he brilliantly battled a car that was more around 160hp down on his pursuers – amid the back story of a 2016 victory that was so cruelly snatched from him – was edge-of-the-seat stuff.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Article type Commentary
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

What F1 is trying to prevent with its 2021 rules News Prime
Formula 1

What F1 is trying to prevent with its 2021 rules

The lesson Meeke needed to learn from McRae News Prime
WRC

The lesson Meeke needed to learn from McRae

Why F1's hot property has nowhere to go News Prime
Formula 1

Why F1's hot property has nowhere to go

The two weeks that will define Red Bull's future News Prime
Formula 1

The two weeks that will define Red Bull's future

Did the new Indycar ruin the racing in Indy 500? News Prime
IndyCar

Did the new Indycar ruin the racing in Indy 500?

To the Formula 1 main page