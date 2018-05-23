Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Monaco GPFormula 1Monaco GPMore events

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Monaco GP Analysis

Why Monaco 'madness' will be F1 at its best

0 shares
Why Monaco 'madness' will be F1 at its best
Get alerts
By: Edd Straw, Journalist
23/05/2018 10:43

With Formula 1 track design in the spotlight following Lewis Hamilton's critique of the proposed circuit in Miami, it's worth assessing the variety of layouts used in the championship - none more unique than this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton's recent offer to contribute to the design of the Miami Formula 1 circuit inevitably drew some popular support, but setting aside the many practical limitations that constrain the design of any street track, there's another problem that means it's no forgone conclusion he would generate a track that's a hit with fans.

Take Monaco, where F1 returns this week. Despite it offering a unique challenge to the drivers, who must thread the needle for lap after lap within millimetres of the barriers, there will inevitably be endless criticism of the race for a lack of overtaking.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Track Monte Carlo
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

Why Ferrari is on the warpath against F1 News Prime
Formula 1

Why Ferrari is on the warpath against F1

McLaren's decade of misjudgements News Prime
Formula 1

McLaren's decade of misjudgements

Robert Kubica answers your questions News Prime
Formula 1

Robert Kubica answers your questions

Why Monaco is still F1's most vital race News Prime
Formula 1

Why Monaco is still F1's most vital race

The Formula 1 championship Alonso is winning News Prime
Formula 1

The Formula 1 championship Alonso is winning

To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Monaco GPFormula 1Monaco GPMore events