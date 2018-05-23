Why Monaco 'madness' will be F1 at its best

With Formula 1 track design in the spotlight following Lewis Hamilton's critique of the proposed circuit in Miami, it's worth assessing the variety of layouts used in the championship - none more unique than this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton's recent offer to contribute to the design of the Miami Formula 1 circuit inevitably drew some popular support, but setting aside the many practical limitations that constrain the design of any street track, there's another problem that means it's no forgone conclusion he would generate a track that's a hit with fans.

Take Monaco, where F1 returns this week. Despite it offering a unique challenge to the drivers, who must thread the needle for lap after lap within millimetres of the barriers, there will inevitably be endless criticism of the race for a lack of overtaking.