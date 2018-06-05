Why Mercedes has to pursue Ricciardo

Four of the top six Formula 1 drives are technically up for grabs for 2019, but in reality there's only one vulnerable driver and one clear candidate to replace him - argues our technical consultant as he answers more of your questions

Mercedes has Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas out of contract, Daniel Ricciardo is yet to re-sign for Red Bull and Ferrari has not given Kimi Raikkonen a new deal yet - so four of the top six F1 drives are technically available. What would you do if you were running each of those teams - and what do you think they will actually do?

Miguel Lopez, via email