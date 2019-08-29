Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for 2020
Aug 29, 2019, 2:03 PM
The Formula 1 news cycle has burst back into life ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, with Mercedes announcing Valtteri Bottas will stay with the team for 2020.
Bottas fended off competition from Renault-bound Esteban Ocon for the seat, and speaking from the Spa paddock, Edd Straw and Scott Mitchell look at the reasons Bottas was chosen.
They also discuss what it could tell us about Lewis Hamilton's future beyond his current contract that runs to the end of next year.
