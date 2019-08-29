Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
17 Hours
:
40 Minutes
:
47 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
91 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Special feature

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for 2020

shares
comments
Aug 29, 2019, 2:03 PM

The Formula 1 news cycle has burst back into life ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, with Mercedes announcing Valtteri Bottas will stay with the team for 2020.

Bottas fended off competition from Renault-bound Esteban Ocon for the seat, and speaking from the Spa paddock, Edd Straw and Scott Mitchell look at the reasons Bottas was chosen.

They also discuss what it could tell us about Lewis Hamilton's future beyond his current contract that runs to the end of next year.

Next article
F1 teams agree to testing reduction in 2020

Previous article

F1 teams agree to testing reduction in 2020

Next article

Gallery: All of Keke Rosberg's F1 race wins

Gallery: All of Keke Rosberg's F1 race wins
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Valtteri Bottas Shop Now , Esteban Ocon
Teams Mercedes Shop Now

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
17 Hours
:
40 Minutes
:
47 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Haas names three candidates to partner Magnussen in 2020

2
Formula 1

Raikkonen explains reason behind Ericsson call-up

3h
3
Formula 1

Gasly: "Shock" Red Bull demotion not what I had been told

1h

Latest videos

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for F1 2020 05:21
Formula 1
1h

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for F1 2020

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test 03:25
Formula 1

The story of Michael Schumacher's one-off GP2 test

The tiny tech change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance 06:23
Formula 1

The tiny tech change that transformed Red Bull's F1 performance

How a Renault and Red Bull reject rescued his F1 career 04:32
Formula 1

How a Renault and Red Bull reject rescued his F1 career

How a Renault and Red Bull reject rescued his F1 career 04:32
Formula 1

How a Renault and Red Bull reject rescued his F1 career

Latest news

F1 drivers warned over corner-cutting at Raidillon
F1

F1 drivers warned over corner-cutting at Raidillon

Kvyat "can't get too greedy" with Red Bull return hopes
F1

Kvyat "can't get too greedy" with Red Bull return hopes

Gallery: All of Keke Rosberg's F1 race wins
F1

Gallery: All of Keke Rosberg's F1 race wins

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for 2020
F1

Why Mercedes chose Bottas over Ocon for 2020

F1 teams agree to testing reduction in 2020
F1

F1 teams agree to testing reduction in 2020

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.