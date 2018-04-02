Why Mercedes and Ferrari are allies in F1's new war

With threats of a breakaway series, the early stages of a battle between F1 teams and Liberty Media are getting underway. But a once unlikely alliance has formed that could cause a major headache for those trying to map out F1's future.

It's been apparent for some months that Ferrari and Mercedes are currently aligned in terms of their views on the future of Formula 1, and that the fierce on-track rivals have formed an unlikely alliance as the championship's new management tries to implement change.

That was underlined last year when provisional proposals for a simplified power unit package, tabled by Liberty and the FIA, were quickly shot down by both manufacturers. Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne warned of dumbing down the series, and his frustration led to a threat to withdraw from F1, and subsequent talk of a breakaway series in 2021. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff did not dismiss this.