Why McLaren's Spain hopes are based on a myth

McLaren has promised that its "real" 2018 F1 car will appear at this weekend's Spanish GP. The evidence from the same marker point in previous years suggests hopes of a significant step in performance will be wide of the mark.

An illusory truth is one that's held to be self-evident because it has been repeated so many times that it becomes unchallengeable. Is there any more dependable trope of this kind in Formula 1 than the magical Spanish Grand Prix upgrade package?

McLaren's promise that "the 2018 car is coming to Barcelona" has raised expectations of a transformative weekend for the struggling team, despite other attempts out of Woking to downplay expectations. But history shows the game-changing Spanish GP update is more myth than matter.