Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Analysis

Why McLaren's Spain hopes are based on a myth

0 shares
Why McLaren's Spain hopes are based on a myth
Get alerts
By: Edd Straw, Journalist
09/05/2018 10:33

McLaren has promised that its "real" 2018 F1 car will appear at this weekend's Spanish GP. The evidence from the same marker point in previous years suggests hopes of a significant step in performance will be wide of the mark.

An illusory truth is one that's held to be self-evident because it has been repeated so many times that it becomes unchallengeable. Is there any more dependable trope of this kind in Formula 1 than the magical Spanish Grand Prix upgrade package?

McLaren's promise that "the 2018 car is coming to Barcelona" has raised expectations of a transformative weekend for the struggling team, despite other attempts out of Woking to downplay expectations. But history shows the game-changing Spanish GP update is more myth than matter.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

How News Prime
DTM

How "f***ing idiots" expose a bigger DTM problem

Why F1 needs to make a Miami GP happen News Prime
Formula 1

Why F1 needs to make a Miami GP happen

The moment that proves Raikkonen is no Vettel lackey News Prime
Formula 1

The moment that proves Raikkonen is no Vettel lackey

The winners and losers of F1 2018 so far News Prime
Formula 1

The winners and losers of F1 2018 so far

Why the halo is at the centre of F1's TV push News Prime
Formula 1

Why the halo is at the centre of F1's TV push

To the Formula 1 main page