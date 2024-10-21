All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1 United States GP

Why McLaren didn’t tell Norris to give place back to Verstappen

McLaren thought Verstappen would be investigated for controversial Turn 12 tussle, not Norris

Filip Cleeren Alex Kalinauckas
Upd:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, wave to the crowd on the drivers' parade
A Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader on the grid for the drivers parade
Gene Haas, Owner and Founder, Haas F1 Team
Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber and Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren F1 Team
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, arrives at the track
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Franco Colapinto, Williams Racing on the drivers parade
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ahead of the drivers parade
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, wave at the crowds
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, embraces a trackside volunteer ahead of the drivers parade
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari and Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari on the drivers parade
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team,
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, climbs into his car
Nara Smith and Lucky Blue Smith for Aston Martin Pirelli hot laps
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, talk in the Paddock
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team and George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team on the drivers parade
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team on the drivers parade
Joe Rogan in McLaren garage
Jenson Button, Sky F1 and Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders visit the Haas F1 Team garage
Chef Gordon Ramsay ahead of an Aston Martin Pirelli Hot Laps experience
Golfer Ian Poulter poses in front of the car of Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, on the grid
Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, on the grid with an engineer
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, on the grid with his engineer
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, removes his helmet
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, on the grid
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team,
Mechanics push Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, to his grid slot
Mechanics push Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, to his grid slot
Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, on the grid
Liam Lawson, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team, on the grid
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, the rest of the field a
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, the remainder of the field at the start
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, the rest of the field on the opening lap
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, runs wide as Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, spins and Franco Colapinto, Williams FW46, Liam Lawson, RB F1 Team VCARB 01 pass
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battle into turn 1
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, as Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, runs off the circuit
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, spins as Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, runs wide
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, spins as Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, avoids him
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, retires from the race in the gravel after a spin
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, is given a ride back to the pits after spinning out and retiring from the race
The safety car Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, the rest of the field
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, the rest of the field on the opening lap
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, battles with Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Liam Lawson, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Alex Albon, Williams FW46, makes a pit stop
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20 after making a pit stop
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, leaves his pit box after a stop
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, makes a pit stop
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, leaves the pits after a stop
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, the rest of the field
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battle into turn 1
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, battles with Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battle into turn 1
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates with his teammates in Parc Ferme
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates with his team in Parc Ferme
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates with his teammates in Parc Ferme
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, celebrates with his teammates in Parc Ferme
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, congratulate each other in Parc Ferme
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, lifts the trophy in celebration
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, lifts his trophy
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, lifts his trophy
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, celebrate on the podium with Champagne
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, sprays Champagne on the podium
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, on the podium
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, cheer with their champagne bottles on the podium
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, celebrates on the podium with Champagne
The Champagne and trophy for Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, on the podium
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, in the the post race press conference
91

McLaren has explained why it didn't ask Lando Norris to let Max Verstappen past after their Turn 12 off-track battle in Austin, which led to a penalty for the Briton.

In the closing stages of Formula 1's United States Grand Prix, Norris was hounding Verstappen for third when he finally swooped around the outside on COTA's back straight with four laps to go.

Verstappen had the inside for Turn 12's left-hander and looked ahead at the apex, before going off-track at the exit and taking Norris with him into the run-off area.

Norris kept the position until the finish, but the stewards handed him a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, which demoted him back to fourth behind his title rival. It is a more lenient penalty than the usual 10 seconds because the stewards accepted Norris had no choice but to go off-track due to Verstappen's line.

Norris and his team briefly discussed whether he should give the position back or not, and given the Briton had the quicker car and a tyre life advantage he could have likely made other attempts to pass the Dutchman. But the team was so sure Norris was in the clear that it saw no reasons to let Verstappen past.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

"There was complete agreement by all the people involved in this interpretation: this situation did not need to be investigated. And if anything, we thought the investigation should be for Max pushing Lando off the track," Stella explained.

"That's what we thought was going to happen when we saw the case was under investigation. So for us, there was no need to give back the position."

Verstappen escaped sanction for pushing Norris off because he was deemed to be ahead at the apex, but according to Stella the fact that the Red Bull driver couldn't keep his own car on track means his and Norris' off-track excursion should cancel each other out.

"I think [being] ahead of the apex, in relation to the interpretation of the overtaking manoeuvre, is not the relevant bit," he added.

"I think the defending car goes straight at the apex - we checked the video multiple times - it is just going straight, just going off track as much as Lando is doing and giving no chance for Lando to complete the manoeuvre.

"Both cars go off track, so I think both cars are gaining an advantage, if there is an advantage gained. So for us, this manoeuvre was at least neutral. But when I saw that there was an 'under investigation', I was pretty sure that was because Max pushed Lando off the track.

"In fact we told Oscar immediately to make sure he closed within five seconds of Max because there could be a position at stake. So the interpretation of this situation between McLaren and the stewards is the polar opposite."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Why Norris was penalised – and what F1’s Driver Guidelines really say
Next article Why Verstappen’s late Austin clash with penalised Norris is a Brazil 2021 repeat

Top Comments

Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
US GP fined €500,000 after track incursion by 200 F1 fans

US GP fined €500,000 after track incursion by 200 F1 fans

Formula 1
United States GP
US GP fined €500,000 after track incursion by 200 F1 fans
Verstappen: 'McLaren complains a lot' amid Norris battle at US GP

Verstappen: 'McLaren complains a lot' amid Norris battle at US GP

Formula 1
United States GP
Verstappen: 'McLaren complains a lot' amid Norris battle at US GP
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Lando Norris
More from
Lando Norris
Why Norris was penalised – and what F1’s Driver Guidelines really say

Why Norris was penalised – and what F1’s Driver Guidelines really say

Formula 1
United States GP
Why Norris was penalised – and what F1’s Driver Guidelines really say
McLaren slams stewards' "inappropriate" interference in Norris vs Verstappen battle

McLaren slams stewards' "inappropriate" interference in Norris vs Verstappen battle

Formula 1
United States GP
McLaren slams stewards' "inappropriate" interference in Norris vs Verstappen battle
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?
McLaren
More from
McLaren
McLaren not alone in making rear wing changes after FIA's slot-gap tricks response

McLaren not alone in making rear wing changes after FIA's slot-gap tricks response

Formula 1
United States GP
McLaren not alone in making rear wing changes after FIA's slot-gap tricks response
Norris on rare engineer message before Austin pole: "A little kick never hurts"

Norris on rare engineer message before Austin pole: "A little kick never hurts"

Formula 1
United States GP
Norris on rare engineer message before Austin pole: "A little kick never hurts"
The multi-faceted improvements that have allowed McLaren to challenge Red Bull

The multi-faceted improvements that have allowed McLaren to challenge Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The multi-faceted improvements that have allowed McLaren to challenge Red Bull

Latest news

Mercedes insists no problem with Austin upgrade despite Hamilton's claim

Mercedes insists no problem with Austin upgrade despite Hamilton's claim

F1 Formula 1
Mercedes insists no problem with Austin upgrade despite Hamilton's claim
2025 Le Mans 24 Hours invitations awarded to ELMS winners

2025 Le Mans 24 Hours invitations awarded to ELMS winners

ELMS European Le Mans
4 hours of Portimao
2025 Le Mans 24 Hours invitations awarded to ELMS winners
Formula E all-female test: Who is driving and when is it?

Formula E all-female test: Who is driving and when is it?

FE Formula E
Formula E all-female test: Who is driving and when is it?
Tanak: If Neuville is “smart" there is "no chance" to win WRC title

Tanak: If Neuville is “smart" there is "no chance" to win WRC title

WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally
Tanak: If Neuville is “smart" there is "no chance" to win WRC title

Prime

Discover prime content
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement

How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By GP Racing
How an answer to the FIA president’s gripes lies in a pre-Abu Dhabi 2021 arrangement
Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jonathan Noble
Why Binotto’s Hamilton dismissal is actually a compliment
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global