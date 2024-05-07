All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Miami GP

Why Magnussen is racing rest of 2024 season under threat of F1 race ban

Kevin Magnussen is racing for the rest of the Formula 1 season under the threat of a race ban following the latest penalty points being added to his licence.

Jonathan Noble Mandy Curi
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24

Photo by: Erik Junius

The Dane had an incident-filled time in Miami last weekend as he got involved in skirmishes in both the sprint and the grand prix.

But it was the two penalty points he was given for colliding with Logan Sargeant in the race that has left him with a total of 10 on his licence, meaning he is just two away from an automatic race ban.

Should he hit the mark and earn any more points over the remainder of the campaign, then he will become the first driver to fall foul of the totting-up process.

Remarkably, Magnussen had come into the 2024 campaign with no points on his licence, and everything has been earned since his controversial driving at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix where he collided with Alex Albon.

With points staying on a driver's licence for a period of 12 months, it means his first lot will not be wiped away until March 9, 2025, which is the week before next year's season gets underway in Australia.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Magnussen's 10 penalty points have been earned from four incidents this year. They are:

SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX – 3 points
For being wholly or predominantly to blame for a collision with Alex Albon

CHINESE GRAND PRIX – 2 points
For being predominantly to blame for a crash with RB's Yuki Tsunoda

MIAMI GRAND PRIX SPRINT – 3 points
For leaving the track and gaining an advantage during his battle with Lewis Hamilton.

MIAMI GRAND PRIX – 2 points
For being wholly to blame for a collision with Logan Sargeant

As well as being given penalty points, Magnussen's driving has been under the spotlight on occasion too when he has adopted some robust defending against rivals in a bid to help act as a roadblock to protect his team-mate Nico Hulkenberg.

In Miami, he was summoned to face allegations of unsportsmanlike behaviour for how he drove in the sprint, but the FIA stewards felt that he had not acted with such bad faith that it warranted a separate sanction.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella was outspoken, however, in saying that repeat offences needed to be treated more harshly.

"We have a case of behaviour being intentional in terms of damaging another competitor and this behaviour is perpetuated within the same race and repeated over the same season," Stella said.

"How can penalties be accumulative? They should be exponential. It is not five plus five plus five equals 15. Five plus five plus five equals maybe you need to spend a weekend at home with your family and reflect on your sportsmanship and then go back."

However, being so close to a ban means that Magnussen may now think twice before doing anything out of the ordinary because he knows the risk could be real of the stewards handing him some more penalty points.

It could explain why he was uncharacteristically monosyllabic in the post-race media pen in Miami on Sunday after learning about the penalty he picked up for the Sargeant collision.

Here is how his conversation went:

What are your thoughts on the Logan situation?
KM: I better not... better not comment.

So you are not happy?
KM: No.

Do you think the penalty was incorrect?
KM: Better not comment.

So I take it you don't want to comment on Stella's comments about you?
KM: You're right.

Okay. Do you need some answers and clarity on racing rules?
KM: Yeah.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Norris pleased to prove doubters wrong after maiden F1 win
Next article Sainz singled out by Sauber as top target for Audi F1 era

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Wolff sees “no relevance” to Mintzlaff’s Verstappen pursuit criticisms

Wolff sees “no relevance” to Mintzlaff’s Verstappen pursuit criticisms

Formula 1
Miami GP
Wolff sees “no relevance” to Mintzlaff’s Verstappen pursuit criticisms
McLaren defends itself over “lucky charm” Trump F1 appearance

McLaren defends itself over “lucky charm” Trump F1 appearance

Formula 1
Miami GP
McLaren defends itself over “lucky charm” Trump F1 appearance
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
How big a blow is Newey's exit to Red Bull?

Latest news

Horner: Wolff should be more worried than me after losing 220 F1 staff to Red Bull

Horner: Wolff should be more worried than me after losing 220 F1 staff to Red Bull

F1 Formula 1
Horner: Wolff should be more worried than me after losing 220 F1 staff to Red Bull
Penske suspends Cindric and other senior staff over IndyCar scandal

Penske suspends Cindric and other senior staff over IndyCar scandal

Indy IndyCar
Penske suspends Cindric and other senior staff over IndyCar scandal
Ferrari takes BoP hit for Spa WEC round

Ferrari takes BoP hit for Spa WEC round

WEC WEC
Spa
Ferrari takes BoP hit for Spa WEC round
Acosta: Jerez MotoGP round "a reality check" for KTM

Acosta: Jerez MotoGP round "a reality check" for KTM

MGP MotoGP
French GP
Acosta: Jerez MotoGP round "a reality check" for KTM

Prime

Discover prime content
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke

The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By James Allen
The Senna legacy aiding those who need it the most
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global