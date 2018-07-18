Why Leclerc is ready for Ferrari

If Charles Leclerc replaces Kimi Raikkonen at Ferrari next year he'll be the team's second-youngest driver in its F1 history, but that doesn't matter: focus on what he's been doing in his rookie season, not his date of birth.

There's an old saying in sport particularly apposite to 20-year-old Sauber driver Charles Leclerc: if you're good enough, you're old enough.

Since Ferrari's growing impatience with Kimi Raikkonen emerged last month and the prospects of Leclerc being promoted from the team's junior ranks to the frontline dramatically improved, questions have been asked about whether the Monegasque is ready.