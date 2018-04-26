Why Kubica's biggest F1 gripe needs sorting

When Robert Kubica drove a current F1 single-seater for the first time, he was shocked to find how much one particular area of the car had changed. And F1 bosses would be wise to listen to his gripe.

Robert Kubica has never been one to be backwards about coming forwards. The intensity and commitment he puts into his job has famously made him pretty demanding to work with, especially when it comes to delivering a racing car that he likes.

His strong opinions are not just reserved for the process of making himself faster though, for he is equally forthright when it comes to talking about the bigger picture of Formula 1 itself.