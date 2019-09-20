Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short
Sep 20, 2019, 5:09 PM
Robert Kubica has decided not to continue with Williams in Formula 1 after the 2019 season, seemingly bringing to an end his comeback after fighting to reclaim a place in F1 following his rally accident in 2011.
Edd Straw and Scott Mitchell reflect on Kubica's achievement of making a race return this year, looking at how he wasn't able to deliver on track, but also assessing the size of the challenge he faced just to earn a drive for a single season given the injuries he has battled back from.
