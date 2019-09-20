Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP3 in
15 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
19 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
69 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Special feature

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short

shares
comments
Sep 20, 2019, 5:09 PM

Robert Kubica has decided not to continue with Williams in Formula 1 after the 2019 season, seemingly bringing to an end his comeback after fighting to reclaim a place in F1 following his rally accident in 2011.

Edd Straw and Scott Mitchell reflect on Kubica's achievement of making a race return this year, looking at how he wasn't able to deliver on track, but also assessing the size of the challenge he faced just to earn a drive for a single season given the injuries he has battled back from.

Next article
Magnussen: Perez knows clash was his fault

Previous article

Magnussen: Perez knows clash was his fault

Next article

Spa F2 crash lessons could be rushed into 2020 F1 rules

Spa F2 crash lessons could be rushed into 2020 F1 rules
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Robert Kubica
Teams Williams

Race hub

Singapore GP

Singapore GP

19 Sep - 22 Sep
FP3 Starts in
15 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
19 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
04:30
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
08:30
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
06:00
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
09:00
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
08:10
20:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes fined for Hamilton fuel temperature breach

2
Formula 1

Spa F2 crash lessons could be rushed into 2020 F1 rules

47m
3
Formula 1

Singapore GP: Hamilton outpaces Verstappen in FP2

4
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Vinales leads Rossi in FP2

5
MotoGP

Marquez took "very big" Aragon practice crash risk

1h

Latest videos

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short 13:24
Formula 1
1h

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short

A lap of Singapore in F1 2019 01:49
Formula 1

A lap of Singapore in F1 2019

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision 05:22
Formula 1

Hulkenberg's 2020 F1 options after shock Haas decision

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track 01:49
Formula 1

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track

Neel Jani: flat out during Red Bull Tunnel Crossing 2009 04:21
Formula 1

Neel Jani: flat out during Red Bull Tunnel Crossing 2009

Latest news

Spa F2 crash lessons could be rushed into 2020 F1 rules
F1

Spa F2 crash lessons could be rushed into 2020 F1 rules

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short
F1

Why Kubica's 'astonishing' F1 comeback fell short

Magnussen: Perez knows clash was his fault
F1

Magnussen: Perez knows clash was his fault

Bottas feels car wasn't "100 percent" after rebuild
F1

Bottas feels car wasn't "100 percent" after rebuild

Perez: Magnussen ignored "gentleman's agreement" in practice
F1

Perez: Magnussen ignored "gentleman's agreement" in practice

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.