Why Key could face an impossible task at McLaren

By: Gary Anderson, F1 technical expert
31/07/2018 11:15

McLaren has announced that Toro Rosso technical director James Key will be joining its team. The two squads are now arguing over when he can start, but our technical expert reckons he faces a tough task at McLaren whenever he comes on board.

Incoming McLaren technical director James Key is someone I rate very highly. I worked with him at Jordan in his early years in Formula 1 and as he worked his way through various areas in the company he was always 100% committed to whatever he was asked to do.

He has always been highly motivated and driven to get the best out of any situation, and has held the role of technical director at Force India (in various forms), Sauber and Toro Rosso, so has done well in the role in some very different teams.

