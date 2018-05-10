Why it’s crunch time for Max Verstappen

After hitting the headlines for mistakes at each of the first four races of 2018, Max Verstappen is encountering a new problem in his F1 career. How he responds to his current issues could define what he goes to achieve in the future.

Max Verstappen stands at a fork in the road. One path leads to what he and many others who recognise a brilliant, irresistible talent regard as his manifest destiny of winning the world championship. Exactly what lies in the other direction – perhaps more wins but never the grand prize – is unclear, but Verstappen must turn away from the direction he’s facing.

He’s always been a lightning rod for criticism, but 2018 is the first time Verstappen has made a sustained run of errors that has blighted a campaign.