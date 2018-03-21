Why it's time for Hulkenberg to prove himself

Nico Hulkenberg vs Carlos Sainz is likely to be a scrap to savour in the midfield this year... not that Nico Hulkenberg seems in the least bit ruffled.

On a dark day in London, F1 Racing is making the journey along Piccadilly to meet Nico Hulkenberg and discuss teammates, scorching qualifying pace and what might just be his toughest intra-team challenge yet, in 2018.

Time's tight - Formula 1 schedules wait for no man - and we're itching to get our interview started, but we've made the mistake of handing Nico a copy of F1 Racing before starting. And he has become somewhat engrossed, flicking intently through page after page of our December 2017 issue devoted to a certain red team.