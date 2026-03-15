Why Isack Hadjar rejected Kimi Antonelli's apology after the Shanghai F1 sprint race

The official Formula 1 social media accounts shared a curious moment in China. At the finish of the Chinese GP sprint race, Kimi Antonelli’s attempt to apologize to Isack Hadjar was coldly rejected by the French driver.

The Mercedes driver, who would later secure pole position for Sunday’s race, approached the Red Bull after causing a collision on the first lap. The Italian was quickly handed a 10-second penalty by the stewards, but his apology was not well received by Isack Hadjar.

When the Mercedes driver approached him, the French driver motioned for him to move on and brushed off the apology before getting out of his car.

It was a divisive move that sparked numerous comments, particularly from Ralf Schumacher, speaking on Sky Deutschland.

"Normally, you don’t do that, because he’s a very impulsive person, and of course he can get frustrated," said the former driver. "I think we shouldn’t judge him right away. After 20 laps, you can already calm down a bit. But hey, that’s just his personality. We see him act like that in the paddock."

"He’s a top-level athlete, someone who is totally focused and gives his all to the sport. So yes, you could say that a reaction like that can happen sometimes. But of course, he’ll learn from it too. And maybe in five years, he would have reacted differently."

When interviewed by Canal+ after the sprint race at the Shanghai circuit, Hadjar didn’t mention that incident but clearly expressed his annoyance and confusion regarding Antonelli.

"I don’t understand why he’s so worked up when he has a rocket of a car and is going to move up anyway... Well, these things happen," he said.

Finishing 15th in the sprint, he qualified his Red Bull for the fifth row and will start Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix from ninth on the grid.

Photos from Chinese GP - Saturday