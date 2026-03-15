Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Why Isack Hadjar rejected Kimi Antonelli's apology after the Shanghai F1 sprint race

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Why Isack Hadjar rejected Kimi Antonelli's apology after the Shanghai F1 sprint race

Kyle Larson wins NASCAR O'Reilly race at Las Vegas, extending JRM streak

NASCAR O'Reilly
Las Vegas
Kyle Larson wins NASCAR O'Reilly race at Las Vegas, extending JRM streak

F1 teams face unexpected fallout after Bahrain and Saudi GPs are cancelled

Formula 1
F1 teams face unexpected fallout after Bahrain and Saudi GPs are cancelled

Scott McLaughlin faces tough drive from last after Arlington qualifying crash

IndyCar
Streets of Arlington
Scott McLaughlin faces tough drive from last after Arlington qualifying crash

Bahrain and Saudi Arabian F1 races officially cancelled amid Middle East conflict

Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Bahrain and Saudi Arabian F1 races officially cancelled amid Middle East conflict

"Mental error" costs Kyle Kirkwood shot at Arlington IndyCar pole

IndyCar
Streets of Arlington
"Mental error" costs Kyle Kirkwood shot at Arlington IndyCar pole

GRAMMY Award-winning artist announced as United States Grand Prix headliner

Formula 1
United States GP
GRAMMY Award-winning artist announced as United States Grand Prix headliner

Threat of high winds forces IndyCar to move up Arlington race start time

IndyCar
Streets of Arlington
Threat of high winds forces IndyCar to move up Arlington race start time
Formula 1 Chinese GP

Why Isack Hadjar rejected Kimi Antonelli's apology after the Shanghai F1 sprint race

Isack Hadjar's frustration was evident after his collision with Kimi Antonelli in Shanghai. The Frenchman coldly rejected the Italian's apology

Basile Davoine
Edited:
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Marcel van Dorst / EYE4images / NurPhoto via Getty Images

The official Formula 1 social media accounts shared a curious moment in China. At the finish of the Chinese GP sprint race, Kimi Antonelli’s attempt to apologize to Isack Hadjar was coldly rejected by the French driver. 

The Mercedes driver, who would later secure pole position for Sunday’s race, approached the Red Bull after causing a collision on the first lap. The Italian was quickly handed a 10-second penalty by the stewards, but his apology was not well received by Isack Hadjar

When the Mercedes driver approached him, the French driver motioned for him to move on and brushed off the apology before getting out of his car.

 

It was a divisive move that sparked numerous comments, particularly from Ralf Schumacher, speaking on Sky Deutschland. 

"Normally, you don’t do that, because he’s a very impulsive person, and of course he can get frustrated," said the former driver. "I think we shouldn’t judge him right away. After 20 laps, you can already calm down a bit. But hey, that’s just his personality. We see him act like that in the paddock."

"He’s a top-level athlete, someone who is totally focused and gives his all to the sport. So yes, you could say that a reaction like that can happen sometimes. But of course, he’ll learn from it too. And maybe in five years, he would have reacted differently."

Read Also:

When interviewed by Canal+ after the sprint race at the Shanghai circuit, Hadjar didn’t mention that incident but clearly expressed his annoyance and confusion regarding Antonelli. 

"I don’t understand why he’s so worked up when he has a rocket of a car and is going to move up anyway... Well, these things happen," he said. 

Finishing 15th in the sprint, he qualified his Red Bull for the fifth row and will start Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix from ninth on the grid.

Photos from Chinese GP - Saturday

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Fans

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Alexandra Leclerc arrives in the Paddock

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Laurent Mekies, Red Bull Racing Team Principal

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Graeme Lowdon, Cadillac Team Principal; Frederic Vasseur, Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Laura Mueller, Race Engineer, Haas F1 on the grid

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team crash

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari with his mother Carmen Lockhar

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Saturday, in photos
Formula 1
68
Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 teams face unexpected fallout after Bahrain and Saudi GPs are cancelled

Top Comments

More from
Basile Davoine

Isack Hadjar bemused by Kimi Antonelli collision in Chinese GP sprint

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Isack Hadjar bemused by Kimi Antonelli collision in Chinese GP sprint

Here is the starting grid for the F1 sprint race at the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Here is the starting grid for the F1 sprint race at the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix

Here is the starting grid for the 2026 Australian F1 Grand Prix

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP