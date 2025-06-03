Why is it so difficult for F1 drivers to say they're sorry?

It took a post from Red Bull boss Christian Horner on social media to clear it up, but finally we now know Max Verstappen has apologised for driving into George Russell during the Spanish GP.

The F1 world champion posted on Instagram, in which he delivered his verdict on the controversial end to the race in Barcelona which saw him receive a 10-second time penalty and three penalty points on his super licence, which leaves him perilously close to an automatic one-race ban.

Verstappen’s choice of words, however, were interesting. In the wake of those calling for him to be disqualified and the ever-increasing condemnation of his actions, he stopped short of apologising for his actions when he drove into Russell, instead leaving it open to interpretation.

For instance, saying “the move that was not right and shouldn’t have happened” could for some be intended as some sort of admission of guilt, which it may have been.

But that line was teed up with excuses about the “tyre choice and some moves after the safety car restart” that had “fuelled [his] frustration”.

Put together and the explanation could be read as a ‘sorry-not-sorry’, or perhaps a bungled attempt to stop the heat he's receiving for driving into a competitor. It lacked the clarity of an all-out apology, which could have drawn a line under the incident.

Horner’s post, however, was much clearer, in which he explained the team’s strategy mistake before adding that “Max apologised in the debrief for his incident with Russell”.

Horner’s text is clear - the Dutchman had said sorry - but if Verstappen had indeed apologised to the team, then why not come out and say it publicly?

There were similarities in his behaviour and that of Sebastian Vettel's when he rammed his Ferrari into Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes in the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in a fit of frustration.

At the Austrian GP which followed, the German released a statement saying he had overreacted in the heat of the moment. He said: “It was the wrong move, the wrong decision. It was the wrong move to drive alongside him and hit his tyre…” again, stopping short of a full apology.

It took three attempts in the press conference for Vettel to accept some of the blame before he added: “I overreacted. The intention was not to hurt him [Hamilton], damage his car, it was at low speed but looking back it was the wrong thing to do, it was dangerous, plus it was unnecessary because it didn’t win me anything.”

In fact, Vettel would not fully apologise to Hamilton until five years later at his final F1 race at the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP. As they sat discussing their rivalry over the years, Vettel interjected and said: “I’m actually quite sorry, it’s your answer. I think Baku for me wasn’t a great moment, because what I did wasn’t right.”

So why is it so hard for some drivers to say sorry? It is not the case for all.

Hamilton apologised to Oscar Piastri at the 2023 Italian GP saying it was not intentional and that’s what ‘gentlemen do’.

Russell apologised to Valtteri Bottas after they collided at speed in Imola in 2021, saying he was not proving to be a good role model for youngsters. And recently, Alex Albon picked up the bill for Russell for his slow-driving tactics in the Monaco GP.

One explanation could be that Verstappen’s reluctance to apologise is part of his personality. Much has been made of his tough upbringing and it has clearly formed part of his racing mentality. His mental fortitude has been lauded in the past, perhaps as much as it has earned him criticism.

Another suggestion may be it being a deflective tactic, his words on social media indeed look to apportion blame in another direction.

Perhaps, like Vettel, it is that attitude that is required to win four F1 titles? By never admitting you were wrong — at least publicly — a driver can maintain the mentality of being in the right.

Another factor may be that by apologising, that could be picked up and interpreted as a weakness by his rivals — a stick to further beat him with. Whatever the reason for his failure to say sorry to Russell, ultimately the question is, does it really matter?

Other F1 non-apologists include the likes of Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna, who remain heroes to many. It may matter to commentators, the critics and society as a whole, but ultimately it does not matter to Verstappen — otherwise, he’d have said it.