How a points revolution would change F1

Formula 1 chiefs have mooted the idea of awarding points for all grand prix finishers in what would be a big fundamental change - but would it warrant the negative reaction that initial social media judgment has suggested?

Formula 1 has had plenty of different points systems over the years, but none have been as dramatic as Liberty Media's proposal to award points to all finishers in each grand prix.

The rationale is that this ensures all teams and drivers down the order will race hard for position, even when the top 10 is out of reach, and that the ranking of the teams and drivers reflects all results.