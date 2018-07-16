Why Formula 1's 'commuter' focus is risky

Formula 1's new management is pushing hard to expand the grand prix calendar, and most of its targets will be new street races.

As we await the first draft of the 2019 Formula 1 calendar, the biggest question mark surrounds Miami. Will the new event be on the list, marked as provisional pending circuit approval, or will it be missing, with the inaugural race postponed until 2020?

The deadline of July 1 imposed by the city on itself for the signing of a contract has already passed, but that doesn't mean that a deal for next year can't be concluded in the coming weeks.