Why Formula 1's future is in jeapordy

Bernie Ecclestone made Formula 1 what it is - big business. But now he's no longer running the show with a vice-like grip, Peter Windsor asks if Liberty is in danger of losing the profits he worked to build.

With due deference to Professor Stephen Hawking, it's time, I think, for a Brief History of Formula 1.

Imagine an F1 world in which the teams dealt race-by-race with the circuit organisers - individually and on their own terms. Enzo Ferrari would tease the organisers of, say, the US GP into paying him x-amount in starting money for two or three cars and would race - or not - depending on the loot. Nothing was certain - particularly when it came to the presence of the Prancing Horse. Maranello quickly evolved into a sort of James Dean-ish here today/gone tomorrow race team of legendary stature. The spell was cast.