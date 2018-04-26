Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GPFormula 1Azerbaijan GPMore events

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Commentary

Why Formula 1's future is in jeapordy

0 shares
Why Formula 1's future is in jeapordy
Get alerts
26/04/2018 11:30

Bernie Ecclestone made Formula 1 what it is - big business. But now he's no longer running the show with a vice-like grip, Peter Windsor asks if Liberty is in danger of losing the profits he worked to build.

With due deference to Professor Stephen Hawking, it's time, I think, for a Brief History of Formula 1.

Imagine an F1 world in which the teams dealt race-by-race with the circuit organisers - individually and on their own terms. Enzo Ferrari would tease the organisers of, say, the US GP into paying him x-amount in starting money for two or three cars and would race - or not - depending on the loot. Nothing was certain - particularly when it came to the presence of the Prancing Horse. Maranello quickly evolved into a sort of James Dean-ish here today/gone tomorrow race team of legendary stature. The spell was cast.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Article type Commentary
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

Why Kubica's biggest F1 gripe needs sorting News Prime
Formula 1

Why Kubica's biggest F1 gripe needs sorting

Formula 1's major engine controversy explained News Prime
Formula 1

Formula 1's major engine controversy explained

Why Bottas and Raikkonen should be seriously worried News Prime
Formula 1

Why Bottas and Raikkonen should be seriously worried

Why F1 is on News Prime
Formula 1

Why F1 is on "disruptive" Aston Martin's radar

Was the pre-season F1 testing picture wrong? News Prime
Formula 1

Was the pre-season F1 testing picture wrong?

To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GPFormula 1Azerbaijan GPMore events