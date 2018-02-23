Why first-class McLaren contains hidden gems

The 2018 season marks a year of big change for McLaren. There's plenty to be excited about from its new design beyond a change of engine supplier and a new paint job.

After three years of Honda struggles, is McLaren ready to turn the corner and show its true potential? For the entire grid, the true measure of competitiveness is Mercedes. That team has dominated since the hybrid power unit regulations were introduced, but in the short term, McLaren's immediate measure will be Red Bull and, possibly on a few occasions, the works Renault team.

Which of these three teams using the same power unit will come out on top?