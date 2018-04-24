Why Ferrari's Formula 1 quit threat is real

A Ferrari president issuing a threat to quit Formula 1 is nothing new, but JAMES ALLEN says the culture of the team under Sergio Marchionne's control means his ultimatum feels a lot more serious

I'm fascinated by Ferrari chairman Sergio Marchionne's concern that the DNA of F1 is about technical differentiation and that this should be preserved at all costs.

He doesn't like the direction that Liberty Media is proposing to take F1 in from 2021 onwards, whereby the engine is simplified and the rules package prescribed is such that there is a more level playing field between teams. Marchionne sees no value in racing in a series where the difference between a Ferrari and a Mercedes is mostly paint colour. Mercedes feel the same way.