Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Bahrain GPFormula 1Bahrain GPMore events

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Bahrain GP Analysis

Why Ferrari isn't the team Mercedes should fear in Bahrain

0 shares
Why Ferrari isn't the team Mercedes should fear in Bahrain
Get alerts
By: Edd Straw, Journalist
07/04/2018 11:20

The Bahrain Grand Prix is shaping up to be a fascinating contest based on Friday's running. There's no evidence of Mercedes enjoying the advantage it held in Australia, but it could have a different chief rival come race day.

A Ferrari one-two in Friday practice, Mercedes off the pace and Red Bull nowhere near on the timesheets? On paper, that looks like bad news for Mercedes, especially with Lewis Hamilton having to serve a five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change. But based on a look under the skin of the laptimes there's every sign that Formula 1's dominant force, presumably now led by Valtteri Bottas, should be concerned about something other than Ferrari.

Not because Ferrari doesn't show some promise, but because there's no point in worrying too much about your second biggest threat. For it is Red Bull, third-best of the top three teams in the Australian Grand Prix two weeks ago, that could have the race pace to be the main thorn in the side of the Silver Arrows.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Track Bahrain International Circuit
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

Who will prevail in the battle of F1 reserve drivers? News Prime
FIA F2

Who will prevail in the battle of F1 reserve drivers?

Why this BMW driver will win the BTCC News Prime
BTCC

Why this BMW driver will win the BTCC

Brawn's warning to himself on F1's new rules News Prime
Formula 1

Brawn's warning to himself on F1's new rules

Why Ricciardo’s F1 career hinges on 2018 News Prime
Formula 1

Why Ricciardo’s F1 career hinges on 2018

McLaren's podium quest needs divine intervention News Prime
Formula 1

McLaren's podium quest needs divine intervention

To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Bahrain GPFormula 1Bahrain GPMore events