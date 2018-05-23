Global
Why Ferrari is on the warpath against F1

23/05/2018 09:49

Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne claims to be thinking the unthinkable: Ferrari could pull out of F1. It's not the first time such threats have been made, but this time F1's owners have to take it seriously, reports Pino Allievi.

What if Sergio Marchionne means business? What if he really is thinking of leaving F1, given that in his opinion (but also that of Mercedes, Renault and perhaps Honda) neither Liberty Media nor the FIA understand that the end goal of racing at the highest level isn't just about making and selling a show, but is also about creating technology linked to the cars we drive every day?

We have to start taking this question seriously. It was in Bahrain that Liberty presented their manifesto for a post-2020 F1 to the teams behind closed doors, then outlined the bare bones of the proposals to the public via a press release. Maranello's response was telling.

About this article
Series Formula 1
Teams Ferrari
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
