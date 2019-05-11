Sign in
Formula 1 / Spanish GP / Analysis

Why Ferrari fast-tracked its updates for Spain

21m ago

Ferrari arrived at the Spanish GP with more car updates and an earlier-than-expected engine upgrade in a bid to turn the tide against Mercedes.

While qualifying suggests it hasn't been enough, Edd Straw and Scott Mitchell explain the reasons behind Ferrari's accelerated development programme and the timeline it had to follow to react to a series of early defeats so far this season.

