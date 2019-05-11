Why Ferrari fast-tracked its updates for Spain
Ferrari arrived at the Spanish GP with more car updates and an earlier-than-expected engine upgrade in a bid to turn the tide against Mercedes.
While qualifying suggests it hasn't been enough, Edd Straw and Scott Mitchell explain the reasons behind Ferrari's accelerated development programme and the timeline it had to follow to react to a series of early defeats so far this season.
