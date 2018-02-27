Why F1 testing threw a major curveball on day two

Formula 1 pre-season testing is packed with challenges for the teams, but some are less welcome than others - especially when there's very little they can do about it…

Pre-season Formula 1 testing in Europe is never the warmest, but the past two days at Barcelona have been excessively cold – watching from trackside or hanging around the pitlane has been a constant battle with very low temperatures.

These conditions do have an impact on the work the teams are able to do, and it hasn't helped us to get much of a picture of the competitive order. While this weather doesn't cause trouble as such for the teams, and it allows some inherent car characteristics to come through, it does make life difficult.