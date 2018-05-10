Why F1's safety crusader thinks fans were robbed

The halo cockpit protection device ignited controversy over the look of Formula 1 cars in 2018, but did the championship miss a chance to improve its show and increase driver safety at the same time?

"Race cars are neither ugly nor beautiful," Enzo Ferrari once famously said. "They become beautiful when they win."

The legendary team boss's words stand true to this day, even if Formula 1's far from pretty halo means that all of the 2018 cars still leave many of us shaking our heads in disapproval. There have been few things in F1's history that have left people with as many conflicting feelings as the halo. On safety grounds, it is 100% the right thing to do. On beauty grounds, it gets the thumbs down.