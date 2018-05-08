Why F1 needs to make a Miami GP happen

News of a likely Formula 1 race in Miami is more than just another speculative 'new grand prix' annoncement - it's an essential test of Liberty's vision for the F1 calendar and reveals a huge amount about how it intends to do business.

A grand prix on the streets of Miami in October 2019 will be huge news for Formula 1 and a massive boost for Liberty Media. It would mean the championship's new owner will have delivered on something it's been promising since it came on board.

Liberty cannot afford Miami to fall through, especially after taking the unusual step of putting out a press statement last week in which commercial boss Sean Bratches said he hoped "to bring this vision to life". Indeed, the event is already behind schedule - in a January proposal F1 stated that it expected to make an announcement in April.