Why F1 needs an epic Olympics ritual

The Winter Olympics kicked off last week with typical fanfare and public awe. Formula 1 could do with a piece of that action to build excitement ahead of a new season.

Augmented reality, North and South Korean athletes entering the stadium in unison, and a Tongan going topless in defiance of sub-zero temperatures.

The two-and-a-half-hour opening ceremony for the 23rd edition of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang certainly didn't lack spectacle, as it continued a long tradition of revving up the global audience for the start of the Games.