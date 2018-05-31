Why F1's hot property has nowhere to go

Fresh from his Monaco win, Daniel Ricciardo looks to have the F1 world at his feet. But the intrigue surrounding his 2019 contract situation is building, and may not necessarily end up giving him the title shot he wants and deserves.

Daniel Ricciardo should hold all the aces. Instead, he's staring at a joker. And it's not at all funny.

Ricciardo is matching the top dogs at Mercedes and Ferrari for victories this season, lies third in the 2018 drivers' championship and drew comparisons to Michael Schumacher after winning in Monaco last weekend. His value to Red Bull is rammed home by teammate Max Verstappen having one podium and four costly crashes this season. Ricciardo is the best driver on the Formula 1 grid yet to win a world title.