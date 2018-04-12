Why F1's future megastar is making all the right mistakes

Charles Leclerc has not had an easy start to life in Formula 1, but anyone rushing to write him off needs to reassess how much a rookie can achieve in one of the slowest cars on the grid with an underrated teammate.

Charles Leclerc lists three targets he's had since he started his racing career: "Formula 1 was the first dream, the second dream is to be with Ferrari, the last dream is to be world champion." Consensus decrees that, having completed the first objective, the other two will follow in due course.

This is intense expectation to burden the shoulders of a young driver. Kimi Raikkonen's Ferrari future has been the subject of debate for years, but it is extremely unlikely that Leclerc will vault from his back-of-the-grid current team into the Scuderia after just one season. Not that it will stop people talking about it, or lower the lofty standards by which Leclerc will likely be judged this year.