Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Chinese GPFormula 1Chinese GPMore events

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Analysis

Why F1's future megastar is making all the right mistakes

0 shares
Why F1's future megastar is making all the right mistakes
Get alerts
By: Scott Mitchell, Journalist
12/04/2018 12:07

Charles Leclerc has not had an easy start to life in Formula 1, but anyone rushing to write him off needs to reassess how much a rookie can achieve in one of the slowest cars on the grid with an underrated teammate.

Charles Leclerc lists three targets he's had since he started his racing career: "Formula 1 was the first dream, the second dream is to be with Ferrari, the last dream is to be world champion." Consensus decrees that, having completed the first objective, the other two will follow in due course.

This is intense expectation to burden the shoulders of a young driver. Kimi Raikkonen's Ferrari future has been the subject of debate for years, but it is extremely unlikely that Leclerc will vault from his back-of-the-grid current team into the Scuderia after just one season. Not that it will stop people talking about it, or lower the lofty standards by which Leclerc will likely be judged this year.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Sauber
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

Has McLaren's biggest strength become its main weakness? News Prime
Formula 1

Has McLaren's biggest strength become its main weakness?

How Formula E pulls off its impossible job News Prime
Formula E

How Formula E pulls off its impossible job

Why Red Bull must gamble on Honda News Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull must gamble on Honda

Why F1 faces a fight over its 2021 battleplan News Prime
Formula 1

Why F1 faces a fight over its 2021 battleplan

Ranking all F1 teams after the Bahrain GP News Prime
Formula 1

Ranking all F1 teams after the Bahrain GP

To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Chinese GPFormula 1Chinese GPMore events