Why F1 fans deserve more from TV

Formula 1's owner has declared its intention to improve the championship's on-track show, and is making changes to the way the action can be consumed. But are these new developments what fans want and deserve?

American soul singer Gil Scott-Heron might have suggested that the revolution will not be televised, but make no mistake: the key to the success of Formula 1's digital revolution will be the championship's live broadcasts.

However much impact a sport makes on social media, however many millions of newspaper readers it has, or clicks it gets on internet sites, they do not matter to the bottom line as much as the number of eyeballs it has watching the action unfold on a screen - either live or delayed.