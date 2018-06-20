Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Commentary

Why F1's driver market is boring compared to MotoGP

0 shares
Why F1's driver market is boring compared to MotoGP
Get alerts
By: Edd Straw, Journalist
20/06/2018 10:07

While much of the MotoGP grid will go into 2019 with a fresh look, Formula 1's 'silly season' is set to be relatively stagnant. That's not good, and the causes are the same as many of F1's other problems.

Daniel Ricciardo is going to Mercedes, Kimi Raikkonen is out of Ferrari, Max Verstappen is leaving Red Bull for Sauber, Formula 2 leader Lando Norris is headed to Toro Rosso, Charles Leclerc is moving to Renault and Artem Markelov is joining Force India.

Something akin to this would be happening were the Formula 1 driver market as exciting as what's going on in MotoGP for 2019. Well, it is if you allow a few broad-brushstroke correlations to be drawn between certain drivers/riders and teams.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Article type Commentary
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

The unintended consequences of Red Bull's Honda switch News Prime
Formula 1

The unintended consequences of Red Bull's Honda switch

How Alonso's class shone through at Le Mans News Prime
Le Mans

How Alonso's class shone through at Le Mans

Is F1 missing easy ways to fix its on-track problems? News Prime
Formula 1

Is F1 missing easy ways to fix its on-track problems?

What made the difference in Toyota's race against itself News Prime
Le Mans

What made the difference in Toyota's race against itself

How F1's aero addiction could spoil 2019 overtaking changes News Prime
Formula 1

How F1's aero addiction could spoil 2019 overtaking changes

To the Formula 1 main page