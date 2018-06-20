Why F1's driver market is boring compared to MotoGP

While much of the MotoGP grid will go into 2019 with a fresh look, Formula 1's 'silly season' is set to be relatively stagnant. That's not good, and the causes are the same as many of F1's other problems.

Daniel Ricciardo is going to Mercedes, Kimi Raikkonen is out of Ferrari, Max Verstappen is leaving Red Bull for Sauber, Formula 2 leader Lando Norris is headed to Toro Rosso, Charles Leclerc is moving to Renault and Artem Markelov is joining Force India.

Something akin to this would be happening were the Formula 1 driver market as exciting as what's going on in MotoGP for 2019. Well, it is if you allow a few broad-brushstroke correlations to be drawn between certain drivers/riders and teams.