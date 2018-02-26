Global
Why F1 2018's final car is a little different

By: Gary Anderson, F1 technical expert
26/02/2018 02:26

The final Formula 1 car of 2018 to break cover was the Force India. And while it's an evolution of the '17 model, it hasn't followed exactly the same trend as its rivals.

Force India's latest 'Pink Panther' is an evolution of last year's package. For the last two years, Force India has done a great job to finish fourth in the constructors' championship but, if anything, with teams such as McLaren, Renault and Williams likely to improve, it could be even tougher to do that in 2018.

This is a team that has shown it has a good understanding of its car and how it works the tyres, which combined with a strong driver line-up and sensible strategies has allowed it to get a lot of good results. And if that knowledge of the car has carried over into this year I'm sure it will get the best out of the package.

About this article
Series Formula 1
Teams Force India
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
