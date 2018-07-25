Why F1's 18-inch tyre conundrum is not straightforward

The first piece of F1's 2021 reinvention was revealed last weekend as the FIA's supplier tender announcement disclosed the change to 18-inch wheel rims. But there are important issues for tyre companies bidding against Pirelli to first consider.

As Formula 1 continues to debate exactly what direction it should take in 2021, one piece of the puzzle fell into place last week - but only due to a legal scheduling obligation that required the FIA to draw a line in the sand and get on with it.

The 2020-2023 sole supplier tyre tender had to be issued this month to allow potential candidates the opportunity to bid against Pirelli. That meant finalising the tyre specifications for the new era, which begins from the second of those four seasons.