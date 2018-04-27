Why Baku is exposing Mercedes again

Mercedes hasn't won a race yet in 2018, but it has arguably had the pace in all three of the opening races if circumstances had been different. Unfortunately, this weekend in Baku looks to be its worst weekend yet.

If Mercedes was hoping to come to Baku and launch its recovery during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend, Friday practice will have come as a rude awakening.

If anything, Mercedes is worse off than it was when it was defeated in China two weeks ago and both Red Bull and Ferrari look to have a decisive advantage.