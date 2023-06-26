Subscribe
Previous / Hitech confirms F1 bid as it announces major new investor Next / Red Bull: F1 rivals would love to see us fall flat on our face
Formula 1 News

Why Aston Martin won’t copy Red Bull F1 floor design

Aston Martin thinks it would be a mistake to obsess over recent photos of Red Bull’s Formula 1 floor, as it is better to push on with its own ideas.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Marshals remove the car of Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, from the circuit after a crash in Q1

Red Bull’s rivals were delighted over the Monaco Grand Prix weekend when images of the Red Bull floor design were obtained in the wake of Sergio Perez’s crash in qualifying.

A number of outfits made sure to conduct a deep analysis of the Red Bull design to try to better understand how the RB19 is such a dominant car.

But while some may be tempted to copy elements of the Red Bull floor in a bid to find more speed, Aston Martin is sceptical about potential benefits from doing so.

In fact, its technical director Dan Fallow thinks that this area requires such careful optimisation that small detail changes may not be right for every car – which is why he thinks it is critical Aston Martin keeps doing its own thing.

“We have our own philosophies and we have our own ways of approaching things,” explained Fallows. “And really there's a lot of optimisation in things like the floor.

“The reason that you see the details on the surface is because we'll spend a huge amount of time trying to optimise these surfaces. So it's important for us that we carry on our development path.

“We think it is providing a rich seam of development. We've seen another update on that [in Canada] so it's important for us that we use that going forward.”

Pierre Wache, Race Engineer, Red Bull Racing, Dan Fallows, Technical Director, Aston Martin F1 Team, in the Team Principals Press Conference

Pierre Wache, Race Engineer, Red Bull Racing, Dan Fallows, Technical Director, Aston Martin F1 Team, in the Team Principals Press Conference

Photo by: Motorsport Images

But while the Red Bull floor images may not prompt any specific design changes at Aston Martin, Fallows says that seeing the photos still had some value.

Asked by Motorsport.com if there had been any surprises from them, Fallows said: “Not any surprises, but I think it's always interesting to see what other people have done.

“We are all facing the same sort of problems from an aerodynamic point of view and it's interesting to see what other people's solutions are to that. So I think it's not really surprising; it is more just interesting.”

Aston Martin introduced changes to its floor at the Canadian GP as part of a pretty major upgrade package.

But Fallows said that while the Montreal tweaks looked very different, the team had made other equally big steps earlier in the year that were not so obvious.

“It's physically a very big update,” he said. “But in truth, there are things that we've done to the car up to now which are also quite significant.

“We are trying to put consistent developments on the car, rather than wait for a few races and then have a big update. While visually it was the most different, it's not necessarily the biggest in terms of performance. Although hopefully it will be a step.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Hitech confirms F1 bid as it announces major new investor

Red Bull: F1 rivals would love to see us fall flat on our face
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Hitech confirms F1 bid as it announces major new investor

Hitech confirms F1 bid as it announces major new investor

Formula 1

Hitech confirms F1 bid as it announces major new investor Hitech confirms F1 bid as it announces major new investor

Sainz sets winter target to sort new Ferrari F1 contract, denies Audi talks 

Sainz sets winter target to sort new Ferrari F1 contract, denies Audi talks 

Formula 1

Sainz sets winter target to sort new Ferrari F1 contract, denies Audi talks  Sainz sets winter target to sort new Ferrari F1 contract, denies Audi talks 

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull: F1 rivals would love to see us fall flat on our face

Red Bull: F1 rivals would love to see us fall flat on our face

Formula 1

Red Bull: F1 rivals would love to see us fall flat on our face Red Bull: F1 rivals would love to see us fall flat on our face

Allison: Chasing Red Bull in F1 "exhilarating" for Mercedes

Allison: Chasing Red Bull in F1 "exhilarating" for Mercedes

Formula 1

Allison: Chasing Red Bull in F1 "exhilarating" for Mercedes Allison: Chasing Red Bull in F1 "exhilarating" for Mercedes

The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator

The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator

Latest news

How Lexus almost lost milestone GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen

How Lexus almost lost milestone GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen

IMSA IMSA
Watkins Glen

How Lexus almost lost milestone GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen How Lexus almost lost milestone GTD clean sweep at Watkins Glen

Alpine to launch in the US in 2027, teases seven future EVs

Alpine to launch in the US in 2027, teases seven future EVs

Auto Automotive

Alpine to launch in the US in 2027, teases seven future EVs Alpine to launch in the US in 2027, teases seven future EVs

Alpine is addressing but not “panicking” about F1 reliability niggles

Alpine is addressing but not “panicking” about F1 reliability niggles

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Alpine is addressing but not “panicking” about F1 reliability niggles Alpine is addressing but not “panicking” about F1 reliability niggles

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

Prime
Prime
WRC WRC
Rally Kenya

How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout How Ogier held his nerve to repeat Toyota's Safari WRC rout

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy The factors behind F1’s overtaking problem and why solving it won’t be easy

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line? Has F1’s tyre mandate reached the end of the line?

The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator

The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator The key traits of Red Bull's first F1 winner visible in its 2023 dominator

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jonathan Noble

The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations The F1 reality obscured by Leclerc's public Montreal frustrations

The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history

The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history The curious case of Red Bull's place in F1 history

The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023

The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023 The six key Red Bull F1 wins that highlight its evolution from 2009 to 2023

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe