Formula 1 Analysis

Why Artificial Intelligence could be F1's next big thing

By: Jonathan Noble, Formula 1 Editor
19/02/2018 10:04

Getting through the mountains of data generated in Formula 1 can be a ‘needle in a haystack’ process for teams searching for performance. There’s technology on the way that could make a huge difference.

In a sporting series as technologically cutting-edge as Formula 1, data has become king. Making progress up the grid these days doesn't happen if there aren't hard numbers on a screen telling you that something is working. Even for a design genius such as Adrian Newey, if the computer says no: forget it.

From windtunnel runs and CFD evaluation, to driver simulators, track testing or laps over a race weekend, at every step of the way teams are logging what's going on to try to help find the answers that will bring them the maximum performance.

