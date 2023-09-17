Why AlphaTauri skipped Verstappen's Singapore F1 impeding hearing
An unusual procedural call by the FIA Formula 1 stewards that saw AlphaTauri miss a stewards hearing in Singapore surprised teams and kickstarted conspiracy theories among fans.
The saga was related to the verdict issued after the stewards investigated Max Verstappen for impeding Yuki Tsunoda in Q2 which saw the Dutchman escape with a reprimand.
An intriguing note at the bottom of the stewards' decision said that "it was noted that the representative of car 22 chose not to attend the hearing".
The statement led to speculation that AlphaTauri had skipped the hearing in order to minimise the chances of a driver from sister team Red Bull receiving a penalty.
In fact, the Faenza outfit didn't receive a formal summons about attending the hearing.
Usually, in impeding cases, summons come in pairs, with both parties asked to attend at a set time.
In this case, the Verstappen/Tsunoda example appears to have been impacted by an entirely separate case that emerged earlier in qualifying.
That one involved Logan Sargeant being investigated for allegedly impeding Lance Stroll.
However, Stroll crashed heavily at the end of Q1 and was seeing the FIA medical delegate, so it appears that the stewards decided not to issue a formal summons for him to attend, presumably because they felt that they had enough evidence to review without speaking to the Canadian.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
Photo by: Lionel NG / Motorsport Images
Instead, an informal invitation – understood to be delivered by WhatsApp – was sent to Aston Martin for sporting director Andy Stevenson to attend the Sargeant hearing, if he so wished.
However, Stevenson was with Stroll and the medical team at the time, and arrived at race control a few minutes after the hearing had concluded.
In their verdict, the stewards noted "that the team representative of Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team was not present at the time of the hearing but did attend the stewards' room after the hearing had finished".
Having adopted an informal approach with Aston and Stroll the same approach appears to have been taken with AlphaTauri.
With no formal summons, which teams regard as a compulsory request, AlphaTauri did not go to the hearing.
Team principal Franz Tost confirmed to Motorsport.com that the team had made no complaint to the FIA about Verstappen.
It's logical to assume that had the team been represented at the hearing it would in any case not have pushed for a penalty, for obvious reasons given the relationship between the teams.
However, that doesn't necessarily infer that the final verdict was impacted, as the stewards have plenty of evidence with which to make such calls without hearing from the affected driver.
Norris calls for change to Singapore F1 kerb drivers are "afraid" to take flat
What Mercedes needs to make its “exciting” F1 tyre offset work
Verstappen says "everything went against us" in F1 Singapore GP
Verstappen says "everything went against us" in F1 Singapore GP Verstappen says "everything went against us" in F1 Singapore GP
Verstappen escapes impeding F1 penalties amid AlphaTauri no-show
Verstappen escapes impeding F1 penalties amid AlphaTauri no-show Verstappen escapes impeding F1 penalties amid AlphaTauri no-show
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
AlphaTauri brings major update package to F1 Singapore GP
AlphaTauri brings major update package to F1 Singapore GP AlphaTauri brings major update package to F1 Singapore GP
Ricciardo likely to be out until F1 Qatar GP after hand injury
Ricciardo likely to be out until F1 Qatar GP after hand injury Ricciardo likely to be out until F1 Qatar GP after hand injury
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
Latest news
IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2
IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2 IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2
2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race
2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race 2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race
McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums
McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums
Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP
Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP
How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements
The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements
Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?
Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point? Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver
The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.