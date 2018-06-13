Why Alonso must race in IndyCar in 2019

Fernando Alonso racing full-time in IndyCar in 2019? It might sound far-fetched, but there are good reasons why this could be a dream scenario for both the double world champion and McLaren.

When Fernando Alonso's 2017 Indianapolis 500 assault was announced, he offered a very clear explanation for his desire to do it that stretched beyond simply wanting to win motorsport's 'triple crown'.

Even though he stated several times that he had no intention of racing in IndyCar full-time, what he said supports the idea that he must compete there next year should McLaren's bid for a permanent presence in America come off.