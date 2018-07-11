Why all F1 drivers must be more like Raikkonen

After being given a 10-second penalty for his collision with Lewis Hamilton at the start of the British Grand Prix, Kimi Raikkonen owned up to his mistake and apologised. Here is the case for more drivers following his example.

Kimi Raikkonen did something extraordinary after the British Grand Prix. Having been hit with a 10-second penalty for booting Lewis Hamilton into a spin, he simply accepted the punishment matter-of-factly and apologised.

That this seems worthy of comment says a lot about the way teams and drivers respond to penalties in Formula 1, both those issued to them and to their rivals. While Raikkonen's reaction is not unique, for very occasionally drivers do accept penalties, usually sanctions are railed against in no uncertain terms.