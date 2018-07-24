Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 German GPFormula 1German GPMore events

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Commentary

The rule change F1 should rush for 2019

0 shares
The rule change F1 should rush for 2019
Get alerts
By: Gary Anderson, F1 technical expert
24/07/2018 01:27

The tyre tender issued by the FIA last week revealed Formula 1's desire to do away with tyre blankets - but there's no reason the sport should wait until 2021 to make the change.

Ahead of the German Grand Prix, the FIA quietly issued its tyre tender document for the 2020-2023 seasons, with a ban on tyre blankets, narrower front wheels and low-profile tyres set out as Formula 1's future from 2021 onwards. It could spice up the show, but arguably the changes could be brought in even earlier.

Through the years, the demands on what the tyres need to withstand has changed dramatically. Since Pirelli became sole supplier in 2011, it has been under tremendous scrutiny - particularly after the tyre failures at Silverstone in '13. But all the way through drivers have complained about not being able to push as hard as they want to because temperatures are so critical to tyre management.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Article type Commentary
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

How a 16-year-old wound still haunts Ferrari News Prime
Formula 1

How a 16-year-old wound still haunts Ferrari

German Grand Prix driver ratings News Prime
Formula 1

German Grand Prix driver ratings

How Hamilton pulled off his German GP miracle News Prime
Formula 1

How Hamilton pulled off his German GP miracle

The Red Bull-Ferrari rookie title fight brewing in F3 News Prime
F3 Europe

The Red Bull-Ferrari rookie title fight brewing in F3

Has a 'free' energy trick given Ferrari an F1 edge? News Prime
Formula 1

Has a 'free' energy trick given Ferrari an F1 edge?

To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 German GPFormula 1German GPMore events