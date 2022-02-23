Who’s driving on day 1 of F1 testing in Barcelona?

Listen to this article

Teams have been unveiling their new cars in the past couple of weeks and completing shakedowns, but testing will mark the first opportunity to get in some proper mileage over the next three days.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen will complete a full day of running for Red Bull, sporting the #1 in an official session for the very first time.

It will also be the first time that Red Bull RB18 car has been seen in full after the team unveiled its livery for the new season with a show car, and kept the new model under wraps during a private shakedown.

George Russell will get the first run in the Mercedes W13, completing the morning session before handing over to teammate Lewis Hamilton for the afternoon.

Ferrari will also split running between drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, while McLaren has opted to give Lando Norris the full day in the McLaren MCL36.

Alpine completed its maiden outing with the new A522 car in a filming day in Barcelona on Tuesday, but will now get in some substantial running on Wednesday with Fernando Alonso behind the wheel for the day.

AlphaTauri will also stick to one driver for the day, handing the first run to Yuki Tsunoda.

Sebastian Vettel will get the first run in the Aston Martin on Wednesday morning before Lance Stroll takes over for the afternoon, while Williams will also split duties, giving the morning to Nicholas Latifi and the afternoon to Alex Albon.

Alfa Romeo reserve driver Robert Kubica will make his regular pre-season appearance this morning in the team’s C42 car, which will run a special livery for testing. New signing Valtteri Bottas will then take over int he afternoon.

Nikita Mazepin is scheduled for the morning with Haas, with Mick Schumacher then taking over after the lunch break.

Each day of testing starts at 9am local time in Spain (8am GMT) before pausing at 1pm for a lunch break. Running then resumes at 2pm (1pm GMT) and finishes at 6pm (5pm GMT).

Running in Barcelona is not being broadcast live, but you can follow all of the action including updates and live timings via the Motorsport.com live blog.

F1 Testing – Day 1 Line-Up

(AM/PM)

Mercedes: Russell/Hamilton

Red Bull: Max Verstappen

Ferrari: Leclerc/Sainz

McLaren: Lando Norris

Alpine: Fernando Alonso

AlphaTauri: Yuki Tsunoda

Aston Martin: Vettel/Stroll

Williams: Latifi/Albon

Alfa Romeo: Kubica/Bottas

Haas: Mazepin/Schumacher